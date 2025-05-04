She Told Her Son To Clean Everything Off The Floor, So He Dumped It All On His Bed Thinking It Was A Perfect Solution

Kids have a way of hearing exactly what you say and turning it around to make it something totally different.

What would you do if you told your child to clean his room, only to discover he’d taken your instructions a little too literally?

Would you ground him?

Or would you admire his cleverness?

In the following story, one mother finds herself in this scenario and can’t believe her eyes.

Here’s what happened.

My Son’s Work-around . . . Earlier, I sent my nine-year-old son’s friend home after the two of them trashed my living room and his bedroom. His floor was littered with toys everywhere! I told him I wanted everything picked up off the floor that wasn’t supposed to be there. He came downstairs a short time later and said he was done, so I told him he could start on the living room.

He did exactly what she asked, just not the right way.

I just came upstairs to use the bathroom, and everything is piled on his bed. I yelled down to him to ask why nothing was put away like it was supposed to be. He replied, “You said you wanted everything off the floor, and it is.” Kids!

Hilarious! What can you say to that?

