University Student Requested Quiet, Hard-Working Roommates, but One Turns Obnoxious and Disrespectful, Forcing Her to Take Action

While the predominant feeling for many people going to college is excitement, it’s important to understand that there are a range of different reactions too – because we’re all different, and we all approach these life milestones with very different emotions as a result.

For example, if you’re an outgoing person who feels like getting away to college means having the world at your feet and plenty of new opportunities in front of you, that is absolutely going to be exciting. But if you’re more of a homebody, a shy person, while starting a new life and studying your subject in depth might be what you want, it’s understandable that the big move can be overwhelming at best.

Because the norm, when you’re starting university, is that you’ll be moving into a dorm with at least one – but in many cases, lots of strangers. And those people are going to be your roommates for the best part of a year, so it’s no wonder that this could be quite intimidating. In an ideal situation, you’ll be matched with people that you get on with, and you can settle into college life together. But if the match goes awry, you could be stuck with people who stress you out – and while it’s just for a year, at eighteen a year feels like a really, really long time.

The student in this story had decided to live in a dorm in their second year of university too, and asked to be matched with similarly hard-working, quiet people. For the most part, this match went well. But of four girls, one roommate really didn’t fit the brief – to the extend that in the end, she felt it necessary to get her revenge.

Read on to find out why.

Best worst college roommate story In my second year of university, I opted to live in the dorm again, in an apartment style dorm room. I had three roommates: let’s call them Apple, Orange and Melon. Apple was clever. She refused to stop smoking weed, but knew the university had a heavy fine for being caught smoking legal or illegal drugs, so she mainly squatted at her dealer’s apartment and I had no problem with that. Orange was from a VERY small town, was easily intimidated and simply wanted to be left alone. We got alone just fine. As for Melon? Melon was the problem.

Let’s see how these four roommates got matched together.

When you applied to the dorms, you checked off what you liked and disliked in terms of noise level/study habits and guests. Apple, Orange, and I all wanted quiet, no guests and we all took school very seriously. Melon wrote the same thing on her application, but that was a lie. She wanted to party, and she wanted to party hard. It started with her leaving her room for days at a time, and not turning off her laptop, which played an Adhan (Muslim call to prayer) five times a day and had to be shut off manually. At first, it wasn’t bothersome, everyone makes mistakes. A quick call to the RA and she came down, keys in hand, and turned it off. But, it began happening five days a week and finally, I complained that this was driving me insane. Melon was given orders to fix the problem, and she turned the function off.

But that wasn’t the only problem these girls faced when living with Melon.

There were two bathrooms per dorm room and Apple and I shared – so I basically had my own bathroom – and Orange and Melon shared. Orange tried once to ask Melon to clean the bathroom and Melon snapped and began screaming at her, threatening her and this began the bullying (I didn’t learn about this for months). Then, one time I walked into the dorm room and smelled pot. I checked Apple’s room, since she openly admitted to smoking, but she was squatting still. Orange wasn’t in and that left one person. I put my ear to the door and heard a large group of people. It turned out that Melon decided to have a ‘pot party’, fully knowing that the four of us had agreed to have no smoking at all. The fine was huge, and I hate the smell of any smoke. I casually walked down to the RA’s room and told her I smelled smoke from Melon’s room – and I had some papers RA needed to sign anyway, so why not come to my room and sign the papers. RA comes, smells smoke, opens door and finds the smoking and Melon is busted with a 600$ fine.

And through the time they lived together, this roommate took more opportunities to get revenge.

Melon liked friends, and she liked having her friends over – but never at reasonable times. She would invite her friends over at 3 or 4am, during midterms, finals and they’d be loud. I got sick of this immediately and tried asking Melon to have people over when her roommates weren’t sleeping. She told me to “go **** myself,” and if I wasn’t having people over at 3-4am, I must have no friends. Not sure about that logic. So, after she invited a bunch of guys over who began yelling to each other about what food to order, I got my revenge. She left her keycard on the table, and these cards had to be swiped to get into the building and your personal room. The first time, I simply de-magnetised the card, and the second time, I threw the card away. A replacement card cost 40$. This wasn’t working, so I came up with a better plan: I de-magnetized the new card so when she tried to come into the dorm room at 3am with a bunch of drunk assholes, the card didn’t work and she began banging on the door and rattling the knob. This time I called the RA and security and said I thought someone was breaking in. As a result, she was caught with a bunch of drunks that early and with that level of noise cost her 150$ in fines.

Unbelievably, Melon found more and more rules to break – which just gave her roommate extra opportunities for revenge.

No animals were allowed in the dorm. I was hearing scratching noises and I was worried about mice or rats (Melon was filthy in terms of food disposal and storage) and I knew she wasn’t home, but she’d propped her door open. So I poked my head in, and lo and behold, there is a rodent of some sort (gerbil or hamster) in a massive cage. I got annoyed because their carpet had urine and faeces on it, and I’m fairly sure that urine and faecal matter probably could carry some sort of disease. I closed the door and called RA and said there was a scratching in our room and I was worried about rodents. RA came and opened Apple’s door, finding nothing. My room had nothing and Orange’s room had nothing. But Melon had a rodent! That was a 500$ fine for the animal, and something else for carpet cleaning.

But things continued still to get worse and worse for these roommates.

I think Melon began to get suspicious of me, but I always made sure that it was other people busting her and I always planned things well. If she did, she never tried anything. But I was unaware that Melon was taking her anger out on Orange. I liked Orange a lot, she was sweet, shy and could not be mean if she tried. I was writing an essay once and I heard noise that was louder than my headphones and I slid them off and heard Melon SCREAMING and threatening Orange. I opened my door and saw Orange in the corner, crying and trying to ball up, while Melon was standing over her just shrieking, I called the RA (for non-nefarious purposes!) and grabbed Orange and let the RA restrain Melon. This time a big meeting was called and Orange spilled everything: Melon was stealing toiletries from her, eating Orange’s food, etc.

Let’s see what the outcomes of this meeting were.

The rules were set: No guests in the room from 9pm to 9am (Melon was furious)

Melon had to pay Orange for the toiletries and food

Melon was told that one more toe out of line would incur a massive fine

We were all told to basically stay away from each other

When final exam time came, no guests period. For anyone. I felt really guilty that I never knew what Orange was going through, I apologized a lot and I kept watch.

And at the end of the semester came the final opportunity for her to get revenge for all the stress Melon had put her roommates through.

At this point, we were getting close to the end of the school year and Melon’s parents were calling a lot and were furious at the amount of money she had accrued in fines. I really thought she was going to stop being such an *******, but I was wrong. Melon decided to blow off some of her final exams (genius!) and have a bunch of friends come over. They came over at 4am and tried to have a ‘quiet’ party. I woke up because I heard glass breaking on the floor and vodka began seeping under my door. I had an exam in the afternoon. I did NOT need this. Melon knocked on my door and I feigned sleep and when I heard her say “don’t worry, she’s not home” I called the RA and let the hammer fall. Her parents were called and they apologized to Orange and I, and I’m not sure what the final fine was. She had planned to spend her third year of university in the dorms again, but the RA was so frustrated with her behaviour that she wrote a letter to the head of the board and said that letting her back into the dorms would be a huge mistake. The last time I saw her, her parents were loading her things into a van and she waved at me and it hit me. I don’t think she really knew it was me. The whole year, every time she got busted, every fine was because of me. There is something very pleasurable about anonymous revenge, I’m not sure how to explain it.

Good on this roommate for getting revenge on behalf of all the roommates.

Because the way that Melon acted throughout the entire year was unacceptable – but her bullying of Orange really pushed this over the edge.

Who would want to room with someone like her?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about parents who want their young adult son to pay more toward household expenses.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person thought that really, Melon wasn’t being punished at all.

While others were jarred by the difference between her religious beliefs and her behaviours.

Meanwhile, this Redditor was sadly scared to go to college because of stories like this.

This is the story of a girl who either was never taught boundaries and respect, or just had absolutely no regard whatsoever for the people around her. You really have to feel sorry for the roommates she got paired with, who had expressly requested quiet, hard-working roommates but ended up with her instead. You have to wonder why she filled out the form in the way she did – unless, of course, her parents actually filled it out for her hoping that good roommates would keep her in line.

But roommates like that have more effect than just being an annoyance (and a financial drain on their parents, too). They can ruin the sleep, academic progress, and mental wellbeing of their roommates. After all, if your sleep is constantly broken, and you are concerned about what might be happening in your apartment at all times, you’re going to struggle to focus. She’s not just ruining her own life, she’s putting others’ jeopardy too.

And that’s before we even consider her outright bullying of Orange. Orange who did nothing wrong, only asked her roommate to do her fair share when it came to cleaning the bathroom. Orange who was sweet and just wanted to work hard at university. If there is any reason to get proper revenge on this roommate it is that – because there is no two ways about it. Melon is a bully. And bullies like her deserve all the negative karma they have coming to them.