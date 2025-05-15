Gamer Wanted To Be Absolutely Sure She Had A Switch 2 At Launch, But Game Stop Said She’d Have To Take Her Chances

At the time of writing, a lot of people are really looking forward to the Switch 2.

I’m looking forward to it…eventually. $500+ for the system and a single game is a little outside my budget right now.

But for those who have the cash and know the demand will be high, it’s important to move fast.

Like with TikTok user @fairydinosaurcosplay:

“So I went to my GameStop tonight to ask some questions about tomorrow’s pre-release,” she says.

She’s trying to be first in line to get a pre-order.. The system itself won’t be out until early June.

“I just wanted some details. I was curious how many copies they need to have. There is somebody else there who is not with me, they just showed up at the same time as me. And they came in and they said, ‘well how early do you think people should get here?'”

“The managers were like ‘oh, um, yeah, if anybody gets here before noon, before we open, we’re sending you home. There will be no camping out at this store, we will not help you, you will be dismissed of any kind of service.”

“I was gonna camp out just for one Switch Mario Kart World Bundle and now I don’t know what to do. If I do camp out, they could send me home or if I don’t camp out, then the people tomorrow morning might not care about the rule, and let people who camp out in, like, anyway. So I’m deciding if I should go home or not. I don’t know what to do.”

i get the gamestop employee's energy i'm sure working a preorder day is hard and comes with a lot of upset customers ready to argue. not saying gamestop policy is in the right or wrong just sharing what's going on at my local gamestops. i'm not sure how lining up wouod negatively impact them? maybe it's a safety concern? anyway we'll see my luck tonight and if not tonight i'll go back out tomorrow. is anyone else's gamestop implementing this? #switch2 #mariokartworld #nintendo

Maybe you could implement a little stealth camping?

Isn’t this bad for business?

Also wildly inconsistent.

Jerks ruin everything, of course.

Here’s hoping there are still a couple left by the time I’ve put the money aside.

I guess we might all just have to wait.

