She Wants To Make Her Own Plans For Her 21st Birthday, But Her Mom Is Giving Her A Hard Time About It

Call me crazy, but shouldn’t the person whose birthday it is be the one to make the plans?

That’s how I thought it worked, but I guess not anymore!

This woman knows what she wants to do for her birthday, but her mom wants her to make different plans.

Check out what happened, and see if you think this young woman is being a jerk to her mom.

AITA for Canceling my Mother’s wanted plans for MY birthday? “I (20F) am turning 21 this May. My relationship with my mother has always been strained because she tends to dismiss my feelings and manipulate me. In January, she asked me to visit her in Vegas for her birthday, but I didn’t want to go since I was forced to be there for five years before I turned 18.

She changed her mind several times.

I have a habit of telling her what she wants to hear to avoid conflict, so I initially agreed, even though I didn’t want to go. Later, I realized I couldn’t afford the trip, so I told her I’d visit for my birthday instead. A few days ago, I told her I changed my mind and wanted to go to Universal Studios with her and the family instead. I offered to pay for her flight and anything else she needed, but she called me selfish and got upset.

Mom isn’t happy about this…

She has been pressuring me to visit Vegas for years, and I’ve always given in. This time, I stood up for myself, which led to her texting me: “Idk who told you it was ok to be disrespectful… You do whatever you want for your birthday, I don’t care. I’m done.” I responded (while at work), explaining my decision to change plans and how I felt hurt by her calling me selfish when I was trying to compromise. She responded by saying she wouldn’t communicate via text, calling me disrespectful and accusing me of treating her poorly. She later complained to my aunt and hung up on her when my aunt didn’t agree with her. I’ve been thinking about it and wondering if I was wrong for changing my mind. AITA for canceling plans she wanted for my own birthday, especially when this is the first time I’m doing what I want?”

It’s too bad she ever agreed to go to Las Vegas when she didn’t want to. It’s her birthday. She should get to decide what she does to celebrate.

Your birthday, your rules!

