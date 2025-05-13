She Was Called Rude By Everyone For Not Giving Up Her Priority Seat On The Train, But She Thinks She Had A Very Good Reason To Stay Seated

Living in a big city, there’s a certain kind of train etiquette you learn.

Most people are fine about it. Some are the worst humans in the world.

There’s very little in-between.

But of course, sometimes there’s more going on than you can see.

Did this woman do anything wrong on the train?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for not giving up a priority seat for an old woman?

So I (18F) have a tendency to faint on public transport, especially places like the bus or the tube. Sitting down definitely helps me when I feel like this so I always find a chair to sit down in.

When things get packed, people get cranky.

Unfortunately on my way to work the tube was basically full so I ended up taking the priority seat available. I was okay for a few stops until a older lady got onto the tube. I did feel bad since she had a walking stick but I was already fairly light headed and knew things would go badly for me if I got up. The woman came up to me and just straight up told me to move out of the seat. When I explained my situation to her she gestured to her walking stick and said “you’ll surely cope for a few more stops”, and that she really needed to sit down.

But she turned her down nonetheless.

I apologised but told her I wouldn’t be giving up my seat, leading to a few other people getting involved saying i should just let her sit down since she was clearly struggling to stand up on the moving tube. Eventually a guy a few seats down let her have his chair and she ended up being able to sit down.

So, who’s in the wrong?

When I told my mum what had happened when i got home she said I was rude and should’ve asked someone else if I could have their seat or leaned against something ect. The way I see it though I haven’t done anything wrong, so aita?

She had a good reason for saying no. The woman should’ve asked someone else.

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit say:

You deserve the seat too.

Be the change you wish to see, y’all.

Seriously, look into this.

They both needed a place to sit.

