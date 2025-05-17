She Watches Her Brother’s Quiet, Self-Sufficient Twins Without Issue, But When Her Sister Asked Her To Babysit, She Refused

Not everyone likes to babysit, even for family.

AITAH for being willing to watch my brothers kids regularly but never my sisters kids when she may lose her job without help I 24f am child free along with my husband. Neither of us really like kids. I have two siblings. 29m and 31f. My brother and his wife have twins, 6m and 6f. His kids are very quiet and well behaved. They mostly prefer to be left to their own devices. There has been speculation that they both might be on the spectrum. They barely talk, and spend all their time together. They like to read books and play games on their switch.

I wfh and am in general an introvert. My husband is too. I am my brothers emergency contact for the kids school. My brother regularly asks me to watch the twins, and I agree. Sometimes I pick them up from school so my brother can run errands.

Whenever the kids get sick at school or something happens I am usually the one to come get them and watch them while I work. My brother and his wife both work in healthcare and can’t leave work easily. I have no problem watching the twins because well, I don’t actually have to watch them. They’re completely fine to be left to their own devices in the living room while I work or play games in my home office. They’ll even open the fridge and make sandwiches for themselves if they get hungry. They are the easiest and quietist kids I’ve ever met. I even watch them here and there so my brother and his wife can have a date night, which he always pays me well for.

My sister has 3 kids. 7m, 4m, and 2m. Her kids are a handful, from what I’ve seen at family gatherings. The 7 year old is always trying to wander off, and has to be watched. The 4 year old screams, and likes to throw things at his siblings. Constant temper tantrums too. And the 2 year old is just a typical needy 2 year old. So they’re all quite a handful.

My sister has asked me to watch her kids countless times over the years and I have said no every time. I’ve never even changed a diaper and I have no interest in dealing with her super high maintenance kids. Last year her husband left her. It was a whole ordeal. He works as a trucker and pays his child support, but he doesn’t come back to see the kids anymore. Last week her 4 year old bit another kid at the preschool, and she was told she had to come get him. They also have a rule where if a kid bites another kid they are suspended for a week.

She asked me to come get him and also babysit for a week because she will loose her job if she takes a week off last minute. I refused. I wfh but I’m still working. I can’t watch a difficult kid while I work. It would be one thing if I just needed to check in on him every other hour like my brothers kid, but this kid needs constant supervision. It would make me look bad to my boss, and seeing as I’m trying to get a promotion soon, I can’t have that. She doesn’t understand why I can watch my brothers kids and not hers. She completely blew up at me crying and yelling at my mother’s house the other day saying it’s not fair that I never help her but I help my brother all the time.

I tried to explain to her that it’s because his kids are very easy and hers aren’t. She cried and said that she didn’t get to pick how easy her kids are, and I should step up anyways. AITAH? My mom thinks I am, but she also doesn’t watch anyone’s kids because she’s disabled.

