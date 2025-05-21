She Went To Dunkin’ Donuts For A Coffee, Where They Tried To Saddle Her Without Someone Else’s Tab
by Ben Auxier
You know that thing where someone offers to pay for the person behind them in line?
It can be a nice gesture, if a little confusing for the employees sometimes.
But what about, like, the opposite of that?
Here’s the scoop from TikTok user @samanthawhitebrochu:
“To the random guy in front of me at the dunks drive thru…” reads the caption.
“…who lied to the employee and said I would be paying for his order…”
“I hope you have the day you deserve.”
@samanthawhitebrochu
I mean this with the upmost disrespect #karma #coffee #dunkin
Heck no, we won’t go!
Apparently this DOES happen, but you need a system.
And just to clarify:
But also…
I mean, in the end, he got his order for free, which was his whole goal.
You can’t argue with results, I guess.
Except for the fact that he’s probably banned for life from that spot.
