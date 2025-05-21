She Went To Dunkin’ Donuts For A Coffee, Where They Tried To Saddle Her Without Someone Else’s Tab

You know that thing where someone offers to pay for the person behind them in line?

It can be a nice gesture, if a little confusing for the employees sometimes.

But what about, like, the opposite of that?

Here’s the scoop from TikTok user @samanthawhitebrochu:

“To the random guy in front of me at the dunks drive thru…” reads the caption.

“…who lied to the employee and said I would be paying for his order…”

“I hope you have the day you deserve.”

Heck no, we won’t go!

Apparently this DOES happen, but you need a system.

And just to clarify:



But also…



I mean, in the end, he got his order for free, which was his whole goal.

You can’t argue with results, I guess.

Except for the fact that he’s probably banned for life from that spot.

