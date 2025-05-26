She’s Feeling Sick, But Is Still Taking Care Of Their Baby. Now Her Sick Husband Is Upset That She’s Not Doing More To Take Care Of Him.

What happens when someone in your household gets sick?

If you really think about it, the answer probably varies based on who it is.

When the mom in the house gets sick, she’s often still expected to take care of everyone and everything, at least, that’s what the mom in this story is experiencing.

Let’s see what’s going on.

AITA in this context with my husband?

My husband is 43 years old, I’m 39. We had a baby 5 months ago (who takes up the typical amount of time for a baby of that age). Today my husband and I both woke up sick – I had a severe headache while he had stomach pain with indigestion and vomiting. He tends to be a man who exaggerates his symptoms; we’ve been together for 12 years and I’ve noticed this over time.

He claimed he didn’t need anything.

I asked if we should go to the doctor, he said no. I asked if he needed any medicine from the pharmacy, he said no. We slept as a family for a couple of hours, and when my baby woke up, I decided to go to the market and buy ingredients for a chicken soup (that kind of soup for sick people)

But, unfortunately, there will be blood.

When I came back, he looked at me from the bed and said, “I vomited blood in the sink.” And I replied, “You must have your esophagus very irritated. Please vomit in the toilet next time,” and from there everything escalated. He told me “go **** yourself”, that I had ignored him all day, that he always takes care of me when I’m sick, and blah blah.

And suddenly, everyone was sick and tired.

I thought about the soup that was cooking in the kitchen, thought about the baby crying in my arms after feeling the tense atmosphere between us, and I wanted to end the relationship, leaving and not coming back. It sounds exaggerated, but it’s not the first time we’ve fought when he gets sick. I guess he expects me to cuddle him and be by his side all the time, which is impossible with my baby, but I feel like he still hasn’t realized how demanding it is to care for a baby, and that probably has me exhausted too.

So, what’s at the core here?

I’ve never been an affectionate woman and he knows it; I feel like he wants to get something from me that doesn’t exist. And my headache it’s still there, because like the mother i am if I get sick nobody cares.

I don’t know if I’m the problem or if there’s something I’m not seeing. What do you think?

He needs to get better at communicating what he needs instead of just getting angry.

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit have to say:

She’s doing a lot for him.

Some of the wording is very telling.

There’s a lot of serious stuff going on here.

Maybe this should be evaluated when the germs are gone?

At the end of the day…

That is so often the bottom line, isn’t it?

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.