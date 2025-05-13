Daughter Is Starting A Small Business, But Her Mom Thinks Her Business Will Fail Unless She Puts Her Husband In Charge

Hey, you can’t please everyone…

And the woman who wrote this story on Reddit is most likely feeling that sentiment right now!

Is she doing anything wrong by not including her husband in the small business she’s starting?

Her mom seems to think so.

Read her story, and see what you think…

AITA for not including my husband in my business? “I, 31f and husband 34m, have been married for 12 years. We have always kept our finances separate. He has his bank account and I have mine.

She’s being smart about this.

The reason for that being is because he’s not very good with money and I don’t want to put our family in a position where we were struggle. He’s fully aware he’s not very good with money, but has been getting better and more financially responsible. I currently am working on starting my own small business on the side to bring in extra income. Nothing big. He fully supports this and we discussed what type of business license I would get. I told him I would get a sole proprietor license with just me. He is completely fine with it as he knows nothing about the business I want to start but fully supports me.

Then she talked to her mom.

Now here is where I’m apparently the jerk. I told my mother about my business. For a slight background, my mother is a Grade A narcissist boozer with a victim complex.

When I told her about my business idea, she was not thrilled and told me most businesses fail when a female runs them and that I should just make everything and be employee and have my husband run the business. I told her absolutely not and that it would be my business and I would be the one running it.

Her mom didn’t hold back.

She told me that I’m “emasculating” my husband and no man wants a “manly woman” and it’s not a woman’s role to provide for her family and I need to learn my place in my own family. I shouldn’t have been surprised by her behavior, but even for her it was a lot. I told her that my role in my family is to make sure my family is comfortable, something that she was never able to provide since her pay checks when to buying booze while mine when I was living with her went to keeping the lights on and water running.

Since then, she has been all over social media blasting me about how cruel of a daughter I am and that anyone who supports my future business is supporting a “jerk.” Her words.

Her husband fully supports her.

I asked my husband if he felt that way about it. He was very clear that he in no way feels that way and that he’s so incredibly proud of me. He even offered to take deliveries to places once my business is off the ground. He just wants me to chase my dream and he wants to support my dream. He told me not to listen to a word my mother says because she’s not a mother. He reminded me of how many times she forgot my birthday, how many she doesn’t know how to spell my name, etc.

This is getting ugly!

He then proceeded to call her, and was less than kind saying who the hell is she to speak for him and that she should be ashamed of herself. Well apparently that ticked her off more because I’m getting texts and calls from extended family members stating that my mother is in pieces and I need to apologize. AITA for what I said or should I just apologize?”

Her mother was completely out of line. Talk about being unsupportive!

Check out how readers on Reddit reacted to this story.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This person spoke up.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this person had a lot to say.

She wants her mom to stay out of this one…

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.