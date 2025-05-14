May 14, 2025 at 2:49 am

Shopper Wasn’t Too Impressed With The Cream Cheese She Bought At A Grocery Store

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTok creators are good at pointing out the big injustices in the world, but they’re also pretty adept at letting viewers know about little annoyances that make our everyday lives just a little more tedious.

In this viral TikTok video, a woman named Carolina showed viewers why she’s not too crazy about the block of Philadelphia cream cheese she had to deal with.

Carolina’s video showed her holding a block of cream cheese…and she was having a hard time putting the block back into the box.

In the video’s text overlay, she wrote, “The year is 2025: how is cream cheese still offered in this form.”

She wrote in the video’s caption, “can someone tell me why?”

That’s a good question…

Here’s the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual chimed in.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Our groceries are too expensive…and now this?!?!

