Someone Keeps Giving Out His Number, And He’s Fed Up With The Phone Calls. So Starts Making Up Incriminating Things About Him In The Call.

Wrong numbers are not that bothersome if it’s occasional, but if it happens all the time and someone is causing it, it’s easy for hit to your last nerve.

See what the person in this story decided to do about it.

Ok Dan, you want to give my number out to strangers?

I have a really memorable phone number, like “123-4567” level. It’s distinct, so people often think I’m making it up when I give it out. For years now, some businessman named Dan has been giving out my number to clients or people he doesn’t want to deal with, just to brush them off.

It’s become a huge nuisance.

I’ve usually been polite when these people call, just letting them know they have the wrong number. Over time, I’ve picked up a surprising amount of info about Dan just by talking to the caller like his full name, job title, the company he works for. He’s very real. I never wanted to get involved or reach out to him directly.

So he tries to stop it. Creatively.

But after years of this nonsense, I’ve had enough. Lately, when someone calls asking for Dan, I tell them he moved to Arizona because of “Some legal issues and embezzlement.” If they ask if there’s a new contact at the company, I say the whole operation is under investigation. I really hope this rumor makes its way back to him, because—Dan, stop giving out my number. Seriously.

