Someone Parked Way Too Close To Her, But She Shared A Clever Trick For Avoiding Body Damage When Opening the Door

Living in Chicago, I’ve had my car dinged during street parking more times than I can count.

It’d be nice if people were a little more thoughtful, like TikTok user @anisaa.diaz:

“Am I the only one that does this?” she asks from a parking lot.

“So this car parked really close to me, and I know 100% I’m going to ding their car.”

“So what I normally do is I put a diaper or a blanket under so that way I don’t cause damage.”

“Am I the only one that does this?”

Of course, there’s a more brutal method.

But I think we can all appreciate this.



Even if we don’t rise to the challenge ourselves.

…or if we just want to watch the world burn.

To each their own, I suppose.

Some people are just always ready for action.

