Someone Parked Way Too Close To Her, But She Shared A Clever Trick For Avoiding Body Damage When Opening the Door

by Ben Auxier

Living in Chicago, I’ve had my car dinged during street parking more times than I can count.

It’d be nice if people were a little more thoughtful, like TikTok user @anisaa.diaz:

“Am I the only one that does this?” she asks from a parking lot.

“So this car parked really close to me, and I know 100% I’m going to ding their car.”

“So what I normally do is I put a diaper or a blanket under so that way I don’t cause damage.”

“Am I the only one that does this?”

Of course, there’s a more brutal method.

2025 04 29 14 12 17 Someone Parked Way Too Close To Her, But She Shared A Clever Trick For Avoiding Body Damage When Opening the Door

But I think we can all appreciate this.

2025 04 29 14 12 25 Someone Parked Way Too Close To Her, But She Shared A Clever Trick For Avoiding Body Damage When Opening the Door
Even if we don’t rise to the challenge ourselves.

2025 04 29 14 12 46 Someone Parked Way Too Close To Her, But She Shared A Clever Trick For Avoiding Body Damage When Opening the Door

…or if we just want to watch the world burn.

2025 04 29 14 12 52 Someone Parked Way Too Close To Her, But She Shared A Clever Trick For Avoiding Body Damage When Opening the Door

To each their own, I suppose.

Some people are just always ready for action.

