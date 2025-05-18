Someone Parked Way Too Close To Her, But She Shared A Clever Trick For Avoiding Body Damage When Opening the Door
by Ben Auxier
Living in Chicago, I’ve had my car dinged during street parking more times than I can count.
It’d be nice if people were a little more thoughtful, like TikTok user @anisaa.diaz:
“Am I the only one that does this?” she asks from a parking lot.
“So this car parked really close to me, and I know 100% I’m going to ding their car.”
“So what I normally do is I put a diaper or a blanket under so that way I don’t cause damage.”
“Am I the only one that does this?”
@anisaa.diaz
Do you care or do you just open full force? #mom #parking #tooclose #amitheonlyone #fyp
Of course, there’s a more brutal method.
But I think we can all appreciate this.
Even if we don’t rise to the challenge ourselves.
…or if we just want to watch the world burn.
To each their own, I suppose.
Some people are just always ready for action.
