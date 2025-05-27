May 27, 2025 at 4:49 am

Starbucks Customer Talked About The Frustrating Experience She Had And Wonders If She Was Rude. – ‘I genuinely don’t want to overreact, but I’m a little confused.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Things are getting testy at Starbucks locations around the country!

And here’s another perfect example…

A woman named Gabrielle posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the bad experience she had after she ordered a drink at a Starbucks location.

Gabrielle started her video by asking viewers, “Can you guys tell me if I was being rude?”

She said she ordered a Blackberry Sage Refresher at Starbucks and she requested some extra base (syrup).

Gabrielle wasn’t satisfied with her drink and she asked the store manager if they could add more syrup to her drink.

The manager wouldn’t do it and told her that her drink already had plenty of syrup.

The worker gave Gabrielle her drink back without adding any syrup, so Gabrielle told her to throw it away for her.

She said, “So tell me if I was being rude. I genuinely don’t want to overreact, but I’m a little confused.”

The drink ended up costing her $9 including tip, so Gabrielle was a little put out by this lack of customer service.

Check out the video.

#storytime #gabrielle #starbucks

Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This TikTok user asked a question.

Another person chimed in.

And this individual spoke up.

Is it possible to have a normal interaction with Starbucks workers these days?

