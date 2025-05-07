Teacher Refused To Stand Up For A Student Mistreated By A Bully, So Student Sneakily Retaliated In A Way That Left The Teacher Reeling

Some teachers are quick to take sides, especially when their favorites are involved.

When a teacher chose her favorite bully over a mistreated student, that student decided to turn the tables in a way she’d never expect.

My fourth grade teacher called me “the devil” so I proved her right I had a bully in fourth grade who was absolutely adored by our math teacher. She always made me help him even though she knew we didn’t get along.

This teacher was always quick to side with her bully.

Any time we got into it — him bullying me and me standing up for myself and other kids he bullied — she would treat me like garbage afterward.

Even though the bully was in the wrong, she was always forced to pay for his mistakes.

One day, the student and I REALLY got into it in gym class, and I fought back. Like, fought fought. I was stopped by the gym teacher, but of course, the math teacher made me pay for it later by, once again, calling me the devil and treating me like crap. So I proved her right. 😈

I spent a couple of weeks compiling a list of all the online psychic, tarot reading, and medium services I could find. Then, after the dust from the gym incident had settled, I signed her up for each and every one using her school-issued email.

Luckily, the teacher was never the wiser on who was behind this revnge.

The best part about it is I never got caught, but I do remember hearing about some extra email protocols being put in place for the teachers. Afterwards, I smiled as sweetly as I could at her every time we interacted.

I laid the cheese on thick and started purposefully misleading my bully whenever I helped him with math, all while watching her nerves and his grades spiral.

