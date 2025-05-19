Team Gets Assigned Impossible Deadline, And Takes Creative Measures To Get There

A difficult work setup calls for a little malicious compliance.

We have to take apart the old displays? Okay:) In 1989, I worked for the planogram team for my local Target. We set up/took apart store displays and fixtures, which included product label updates, and building out new display models. In Feb, we were assigned six weeks of overnight shifts to completely gut and then replace the Home Goods and Furniture, Hardware/Automotive, and Toys departments.

Management promised us extra help and plenty of time to take down the huge furniture flats and rebuilds in the home goods, which had heavy display models, and were elevated onto huge precast shelves (anyone who’s ever worked retail knows what I’m referring to).

Management did NOTHING. And, our new plans for the displays were to be given to us before we even started, and they were continually late. Toys and Hardware/Automotive were fine. We finished those, with no extra help, within a day of when they were to be finished. The Home Good and Furniture plans were given to my boss at the start of our shift, along with the deadline of having everything finished in ONE night, which meant: Removing the old display models, taking them in tubs to the trash compactor. Removing the shelves, along with the industrial carpet that was glued to the shelves and clean the shelves before they were shipped off to another store.

Taking apart the furniture for the trash compactor, so it would be easier to destroy in the compactor. Building the new furniture displays and putting them up on the new furniture flats. We were promised that we’d have four to six employees help us that night, since a lot of the furniture was heavy bookshelves and desks. We got F— All.

My supervisor, Delores, was ******, and rightly so. We were left with a note to get ALL of that work done within our allotted shift (10 PM-6 AM). Conveniently, the GM and other AMs were gone for the night, and no one answered Delores’s calls. Delores was a big woman. Former army vet, 6 ft.2 inches tall, and built like a tank. I’d never seen her so angry, or even, angry, until that night. There were only five of us to do the work of 10-12 people.

I watched Delores climb up on one of the furniture flats, wait a moment, then while looking straight into the security camera, kicked a fake cherrywood end table off the flat, and then jump down on the flat. It splintered into a several pieces. She then proceeded to stomp those pieces into many little pieces. “OP, she said,”What did it say to do with the old display models?” I checked the list. “It says to disassemble them and then take the pieces to the compactor so they’ll be easier to compact.” Delores gestured to the flats. “Team, that’s what we’re going to do.”

So, I climbed up and knocked down a three shelf particle board bookcase with a fake walnut finish. It fell flat. I, then, jumped on the back of the case, and broke through the particle board back. I, then, took my hammer and started smashing the sides of the bookcase. It came apart instantly. For the next 45 minutes, we climbed up on each one of those furniture flats, knocked down the displays, and destroyed them all.

We had so much fun. It was extremely therapeutic. We then swept up the remains, and put them into two tubs, and left them by the compactor. We did manage to get the old displays down, and put the new ones up. We were unable to remove the carpet from the old shelves, as it was glued down, and we didn’t have any solvents to use. We also left the new displays in their boxes, as were was no time to put them together. Delores waited until the morning AM showed up, and then tore the guy a new one before leaving.

When I came to work that night, the new furniture was already put together, and up on the new displays. We were also given an apology by the regional manager, who Delores called that day to let him know we’d been screwed over with an impossible deadline, and given a free pizza dinner for our trouble. I left Target two months later, and moved out of state. Delores retired six months later.

