Teen Thought Her Writing Was Ready To Share With The World, But Her Protective Mother Dimmed The Spotlight To Keep Her Safe

Dreams don’t come true without a little self-promotion, especially in the age of social media.

But when a teenage writer tried to turn her TikTok into a platform to promote the book, her mom shut the whole thing down and worried about her safety.

AITA for yelling at my mom? I (15F) have been writing a book for 5 months. I have worked so hard on this project and currently have 215 pages. I am very close to finishing, so I decided I wanted to promote my book. I am going to be self-publishing because that’s what my mom says I need to do.

The problem is with self-publishing through Amazon, I’m scared nobody will find it. My biggest fear is that I’ve worked so hard on this dream to become an author and nobody will read it.

My mom finally (after years) let me have TikTok to promote my book. So I went on TikTok and did a little video with a few quotes from my MMC.

She saw that and yelled at me saying, “They can see the name!” And I said, “Yes, Mom, they’ll know the name of the book when it comes out.”

She starts screaming that people will copy me, that I don’t need to be posting the quotes, and that someone will copy it. Then she gets mad because my name was in the username, and that my profile picture was a picture of me.

So I said, “Mom, once the book gets published, the audience will know my name and what I look like.” She starts yelling at me and tells me to, “Just private the account. I’m done with this.”

So obviously, I’m upset, because if my account is private, I can’t promote the book. So I’m telling her, “If my account is private, nobody will know about the book. Nobody will see my posts.”

And she says, “Just post it to your followers.” And I say, “Yes, Mom, I’ll post it to my friends who already know about the thing. That’ll help lots.” She got mad at me being sarcastic and tells me, “I could just make you delete TikTok.”

And I finally raise my voice, saying, “Well you might as well! Nobody’s ever gonna read my book because nobody will know about it, because you’re too busy worried about people knowing who I am instead of about my dream of being an author!” She screams at me, tells me that she could take everything away, that I don’t have to be an author, and that she can take my computer privileges away so I can’t write.

Obviously, we’re both upset, but I don’t know how to go about this. I’ve tried talking to her about it, telling her that nobody will know about it without promotion. She won’t listen. AITA?

Her mom is wrong to prevent her from pursing her dream, but there’s only so much she can do as a teenager to push back.

