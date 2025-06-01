Teen Worked To Pay For Her Own Sweet Sixteen Party, So When Her Mom Canceled It Without Warning, She Started Fighting For Her Own Voice

Growing up means learning to speak up for yourself, even when it causes conflict at home.

AITA for telling my mom I deserve a say in my own Sweet 16 after I paid for most of it? I’m 16F and I’ve basically been raising myself emotionally for years. My dad was never really around and he passed away, so it’s been just me and my mom (45F).

She loves to constantly remind me that she “put a roof over my head” like that’s some prize-winning achievement for a parent. Anytime I speak up, she flips it into how she’s the victim and I’m this horrible, ungrateful child.

Since I was little, she’s let her best friend co-parent me, which really just means they’ve treated me like garbage together.

Now here’s the kicker: for my Sweet 16 (which is a big deal in my culture), I’ve been saving up from an under-the-table job. I helped to pay for the venue. I paid for the dress. I’ve put in way more effort and money than a child should ever have to.

And once everything was almost ready, my mom and her best friend decided they’re going to cancel the whole thing. No discussion. Just canceled.

So I said, “Hey, I helped pay for this, and this is supposed to be MY party, I deserve a say.” Apparently, that was me having an attitude.

She took my phone, made me delete social media, and said if I want the party so bad, I should pay for everything and “get a real job.” Except here’s the plot twist — she won’t let me get a work permit, a license, or even go to interviews without a fight.

I finally got interviews anyway, and now she’s calling me “ungrateful” and saying I’m trying to raise myself like that’s a bad thing. I feel like no matter what I do, I get punished. I try to stand up for myself, I get silenced. I try to work, I’m disrespectful. I try to take control of my own life, and suddenly I’m the villain? So yeah. AITA for telling my mom I deserve a say in MY Sweet 16 after I basically paid for it?

