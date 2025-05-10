Teenage Girl Wanted To Wear Sweatpants And A T-shirt To A Friend’s Sweet 16 Party, But Her Mom Forced Her To Wear A Dress

Some occasions require more formal clothes.

What would you do if your teenage child wanted to wear sweatpants and a t-shirt to a formal event? Would you let them, or would you make them change into something more appropriate?

This woman has a teen daughter who likes to dress casually all the time, and she wanted to wear sweatpants to a friend’s sweet 16.

She didn’t think that was an appropriate way to dress for this party, but she’s wondering if she went too far with her demands for her daughter to get changed.

AITA for making my daughter wear a dress to a party I have a daughter (15F) who usually prefers dressing casually. She generally doesn’t like wearing skirts and dresses. I don’t really have a problem with this as long as it’s appropriate.

This woman learned that her daughter was going to a sweet 16 party in sweatpants.

Recently, my daughter wanted to go to her best friend’s sweet 16. I had no problem with this, obviously. I thought she already picked out something nice to dress in, but when she was about to go, she was in literal sweatpants and a t- shirt.

She didn’t think it was appropriate.

I don’t have a problem with her wearing that normally, but not to a birthday party, especially her best friend’s sweet 16 party. She said it’s what she liked wearing. But I said no way, she was not attending the party in that.

She asked her daughter to wear a dress.

She has a nice blue dress a cousin gifted her a few months ago. She never wore it, though. I asked her to put it on, because it would look good on her and she could match with her friend.

She threatened her daughter when she refused.

She refused for a minute, but I told her she has to wear it, just this once, otherwise, I’d start making her dress more feminine from now on. She ultimately agreed and wore the dress, and had a lot of fun at the party. Apparently, her friend really liked the dress, too. But my husband thinks I went too far, so AITA?

Sweatpants do sound too casual for a sweet 16 party, but a nice pair of pants and cute top would’ve been okay too. It wouldn’t have had to be a fancy dress.

