Teenage Son Diligently Plans His Family’s Disney World Trip To Maximize Time With His Parents, But Then His Cousins Get Involved And His Plans Disappear

When you’re a family, planning a vacation can be a whole lot of work.

First there’s the hotels, flights, reservations. Then a day-to-day itinerary, including what you’re going to eat and where, what sights you want to see…

And that’s before you even throw Disney World into the mix, where your every move needs to be planned to the last detail unless you want to be hungry and queueing in the Florida sun.

So when the family of three in this story planned their vacation, intending to spend it with other family members too, they worked hard to ensure that they could make the most of their time there.

That was until one little text from the cousins changed everything.

AITA for not changing our vacation reservations? I (an eighteen-year-old man) am going to Disney World for possibly the last time until I have kids myself, with my mom and dad (both aged 62). I am extremely grateful that they are paying for my the room, gas, etc. I am paying for anything I want myself like personal curios and what not (which have no problem with).

We originally planned to go with my mom’s cousin and her family. They go to Disney World often so they know all the ins and outs. I texted them around a month prior to the trip asking what days they plan to go to each park (with Disney World, unless you buy a pass, you are limited to one park a day). They responded that since the go so often, they usually decide that day.

I took that and went with it. I planned our dinners and our park passes, I even planned some rides for us. I have a day dedicated to shopping so I can let my mom pick a Mother’s Day gift and everything. Now the day comes to us leaving. I texted them what days we would be at each park and even left the last two days for them to pick which park. Since I thought they don’t plan things, I said they are welcome to join us for whatever day(s) they would like.

They responded with their own itinerary and it was the complete opposite. I was taken aback since they said they usually don’t schedule. My mom said that it shouldn’t be a big deal to change our reservations, but I explained that since the trip is so soon, all the restaurants are completely booked (which is true). She didn’t fight me on it at all but I just want to know if I’m wrong to not try to make the changes? AITA?

Firstly, kudos to this eighteen year old for putting together all the plans and logistics for his family holiday.

The fact that he’d planned and booked everything in advance should have saved them all a headache later.

With the wider family throwing a spanner in the works by doing exactly the opposite to what they said previously, it’s caused a whole lot of stress that no one could have anticipated.

For him to throw his plans out of the window now would mean putting their whole trip into disarray.

Whether they intended to or not, the cousins landed this teenager with a really tough situation.

It’s too far down the line for him to adjust the plans now, and as regular Disney World goers, they must know this.

Surely it’s disappointing for the family who planned to travel with relatives in good faith, but they can have an incredible time without them for sure.

And it’s all thanks to the teenage son’s hard work and planning.

What a good kid.

