Work Wife Keeps Making Inappropriate Advances Toward Her Husband, So She Wants To Report Her To HR

It’s common to hear about wives who get suspicious of their husband’s secretary.

Seriously, how many times has that plotline been in a TV show?!

But it’s not always about suspicion.

See why this woman is unsure about how to handle something that (mostly) happens at work.

WIBTA if I take an issue with my husband’s “work wife” to the HR?

My husband and I both work in a software development company. I’m a developer and he’s a graphic designer. We work in the same company and we got married a year ago. We’re in love and everything has been fine so far.

But not all in their garden is rosy.

We have an intern in graphics designing who works directly under my husband. Since my husband and I are married we usually have lunch together, either with his team or mine or mostly alone. This intern, let’s call her Kylie, has been sweet to my husband. I’m very secure and my husband also has two female best friends and they’re the most amazing people I’ve ever met. My husband is shy and he’s very introverted and so am I, so we limit the interactions with people until it’s absolutely necessary. Some of my colleagues have told me that Kylie is going around and telling everyone that she’s like Ryle’s work wife, which is weird because my husband is literally married. So my husband told this to me at home that he had told her not to call herself that and she said it’s only a joke and she doesn’t really mean it, but she keeps making him uncomfortable and he doesn’t know how to tell her off. I asked if I should and he said he doesn’t want to make it seem like he needs me to speak for him. Which is fair. He told her again to stop with the nonsense. Which seemed to work for two days.

Then the behavior escalated.

My husband and I had been planning a vacation to Scotland and we were discussing the places we should visit at lunch when she barged in to the conversation, stood behind my husband’s chair, her arms were on his shoulders and she whisper spoke in his ears. Right in front of me. I could see he was clearly uncomfortable. I pushed her back slightly and told her to cut it out and she goes “I’m just kidding. You don’t have to be insecure. You’re his real wife. This whole work wife thing is a joke. I only wanted to add in some must visit places. Jeez.” I didn’t bother entertain her and my husband is also upset that she doesn’t seem to respect boundaries. I think I should take it to the HR. Should I? Or should I just wait until her internship is over and then add a feedback?

Here is what people are talking about.

I doubt it would carry much weight if anonymous, but might be worth trying.

Indeed. No matter how you look at it, she’s a problem.

She gives me Fatal Attraction vibes.

I agree, but he needs to do it.

I doubt that.

I bet she does this at every job.

What a weird lady.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.