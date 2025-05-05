Their Coworker Was Constantly Failing, And His Failures Meant This Guy Couldn’t Even Take A Lunch

One time, I worked at a country club.

The customers were extremely rich, I was extremely not, I hated being there, and I did not try very hard.

So when people called me out on not doing my job well, there wasn’t much I could do but shrug.

Dealing with me must have been at least a little like what this person went through.

Check it out.

AITA for snapping at front desk when I was on lunch? So this happened yesterday and again today; there is some college thing going on in town so the hotel I work at is pretty busy.

Enter the “me” of the story.

The front desk agent that I am working is a moron. He has been at the hotel for over a year and still has problems with check ins. Also, he’s kind of rude to guests, if he doesn’t know the answer to a question he will lie and say the wrong thing then when corrected he gets pouty like a child and will stomp off.

Then came a lunch break that was never to be.

I was on lunch and about to sit down to eat when he calls me that he needs help at the front desk. I went up and helped him with a room move that is so easy a new hire could do it. I went back to eat my lunch, got two bites in, and he called again asking for help with telling a guest directions to get to us from the hockey stadium. I told him to just google map the areas and read it back to the guest. He didn’t know how to do that. So I went up and just did it. I told him again ok I am going to lunch give me 30 minutes please

Lunch take two?

I had to reheat my food AGAIN and he calls I finally snapped and by snapped I didn’t yell at him, but my voice was a lot harsher than it’s been. I said (His name) I don’t know why you are calling with every little thing if you can’t handle it for 30 minutes after you have been here for a year. I don’t know what to tell you other then maybe you should take the retraining over again and learn how to do your job correctly. He got quiet and hung up was i the [jerk]?

Let’s see what the comments make of this:

I mean, what were you supposed to do?

You gotta keep official record of these things.

If you’re his direct boss, there’s a procedure here.

Here’s hoping that guy just finds a job he actually cares about.

Because this isn’t going to work out.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.