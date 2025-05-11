Their Neighbors Needed Help With Some Home Repairs, So His Wife Volunteered His Time Even Though He Clearly Doesn’t Want To Help

It’s okay to ask for help once, but doing it regularly is a totally different story.

If you were good at fixing things, would you happily volunteer your time to help the neighbors, or would you prefer to spend your free time relaxing with your friends and family?

This man works hard for his family and loves spending his free time with them; however, his wife often volunteers his time to help the neighbors with repairs.

Check out the full story below to see how this plays out.

AITA For telling my wife to “Do it herself” after she volunteered me to help my neighbors again? I am 28M, and my wife is 26F. We also have a 6-year-old son and a 4-year-old daughter. Now, I work a lot. Housing prices are very high here, especially in the location we live.

I work in IT, so I make quite a lot, but, regardless, it is still a struggle, and I often find myself working overtime to get some extra pay. And, of course, to climb up the ladder.

My wife is a SAHM. She is active in the kids’ school and the neighborhood. What is important here is that my wife likes the neighbors. Meanwhile, I avoid them.

They are primarily nosy 50-something single ladies who always ask me to do stuff, especially after finding out that my dad was a handyman. I used to help him as a teenager. So, I am very handy. But, of course, I decline.

Now, here is the problem. Since I avoid them, they have decided to tell my wife about issues with their house. She then volunteers my time. I went along with it once, after clearly telling her never to do that again. I said tell them to hire a professional.

The issue is after doing it once, it opened the floodgate, and my wife apologetically told me she volunteered my time again. So, I did it again, this time telling her it is the last time, and next time, she can do it herself.

When I am home, I want to spend time with her and the kids. Perhaps invite a friend or two since I rarely get to see them anymore. And not help these lazy folks who are too cheap to hire a professional.

You can see where this is going. She volunteered my time again, giving me the details. This time I told her, “Good luck with that.” She didn’t seem to get the point, but I just went upstairs to play with the kids.

The following day, she woke me up. She was upset that I had not helped the neighbors, and now, they are mad at her. I told her I didn’t care and told her I was not doing it full stop.

I am now getting the silent treatment, and she is clearly panicking. Thing is, I know she has a hard time saying no and she likes to be liked. But yeah, I feel bad, but I do not want my time volunteered. Am I the jerk?

You can’t just say yes to everyone’s request.

