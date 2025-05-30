Their Parents Committed Them To A Vacation Full Of Screaming Children, So One Teen Spoke Up And Demanded To Stay Behind

Family vacations can be a great way to bond, but only when everyone involved actually wants to be there.

When one teen’s parents arranged a surprise cabin trip with a pack of annoying younger kids, they found themselves aching to get out of the trip before it even began.

AITA for telling my parents I don’t want to go on their trip? So I’m a 15-year-old in high school, and my parents have 3 families that they’re friends with. All of their kids, however, are about 10 years old or younger, so the same age as my sibling.

Anyways, we went to their house today, just for a small 4-hour potluck, but they ended up planning an entire trip to live in a cabin somewhere for a few days, and didn’t tell me. It’s supposed to be all 4 of our families, and we live in this big cabin and do stuff.

They already paid and everything. A lso, these kids drive me INSANE, even if it’s just for a few hours. By the end of it, I have a headache because they’re always screaming, fighting, banging on doors, you get the idea.

So when we got in the car to leave, I was pretty upset because I don’t like the kids, there’s no one my age, and everyone’s gonna have fun except for me. I’m uncomfortable around their parents, and there’s not much for me to do, so it’s a waste of time on my side.

I told them that no matter what, I’m not going on the trip with them because I don’t want to and wasn’t informed on it either. I told them that I don’t mind being alone in the house for a few days, going to a camp, staying at a friend’s house, whatever they want me to do, as long as I’m not going on that trip. AITA?

