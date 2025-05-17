May 17, 2025 at 10:48 am

These Carts Usually Require A Quarter to “Rent” While Shopping, But You May Be Able to Use This Keychain Trick Instead

by Ben Auxier

I shop at Aldi pretty frequently. Cause, yanno, it’s cheap.

And one way they purport to keep it cheap is by preventing theft of shopping carts through a quarter rental system.

But what if you don’t have a quarter on you? After all, we carry way less cash in general these days, let along pocket change.

Here’s a possible workaround from TikTok user @prettybullyyog:

“Somebody told me that you can use the key from the corned beef tin to unlock grocery carts when you don’t have a coin. Let’s try it.”

“If this works, it’ll be so convenient cause it can just stay on your keyring. So let’s see.”

“Oh my God.”

“Oh, unlimited free carts! I’m gonna leave this one for the next person.”

Grocery cart hack

Do they finally have a use?

It’s more popular than you might think.

She’s stimulating the economy with this one.

Enjoy your bully beef!

That reminds me, I need groceries!

Better take a quarter just in case.

