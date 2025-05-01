Best Friends Were Providing Each Other Essential Favors, But Then Suddenly The Bills Came Due

Friends trading favors is fine enough when it’s little things, but what about when you’re looking for essentials.

Like, I dunno, water.

These friends had to figure it out, and fast.

Check it out.

AITA for refusing to PAY my “best friend” for showering and doing laundry at her place? (due to unforeseen circumstances) My friend and I have been “best friends” for about almost 4 years now, during our friendship there has been a lot of issues regarding money.

It started with some run-of-the-mill mixed messaging.

She would buy us coffee or whatever and say “Oh no I got this” or she would ask to get breakfast or something. I would say I am broke and she would then offer to buy, sometimes we would be out with her and her boyfriend and he would offer to pay then my Fiance would say no let me pay. Then her BF says NO I WILL PAY, but then the next day my friend would send a text saying how much we owed them… I never argue or make an issue about it because I avoid conflict.

But these folks aren’t in the most stable of circumstances.

Keep in mind every time we would buy something for them/her we would never ask for money in return or say that they “owe” us…. About a month ago they did not have water where they stay and asked to come shower by us… we had to switch our geyser (water heater) on JUST so that they could have warm water, and we never asked them to pay for the electricity or water used.

There’s some basic needs at play here.

POINT: We have been without electricity for a week and we don’t know a lot of people around to help out… I reached out to my “best friend” and asked if we could do a load of laundry and have a shower…. they said it is fine. The next time we asked if we could come around she said and I quote “you can pay us at the end of the month” (for using their utilities).

So, who’s in the wrong?

I am refusing to pay them for the one time we used their shower and electricity because I WOULD NEVER have expected them to pay us. And now we have not been able to wash our clothes or shower because what “bill” would we receive from my “BEST FRIEND” at the end of the month? AITA

Let’s see what the comments make of this:

Gotta seek other avenues:

Or else have a frank talk:

I mean, what’s going on here, really?

Nothing ruins friendships quite like money.

You can bank on that.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.