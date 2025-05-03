Neighbors Had A Friendly Rapport, But Then One Couple Had A Baby And Started Expecting Co-Parenting Duties From The People Next Door

A favor can go too far, especially when it involves kids that aren’t yours – and that you want no responsibility for to boot.

In this story, it’s unclear if the favor asker or the favor giver is in the wrong.

Let’s see if someone paid it backward…

AITA for telling my neighbor no? My husband (20M) & I (20F) live next to another couple in their early 20s who just recently had a baby. We’ve lived next to them for the past six months and at first we were neighborly with them. About a month of being neighborly with them, they started asking us for favors every two weeks, and when we could we gladly obliged and helped them if we had the time.

The favors ranged from taking them to the grocery store or dropping my pregnant neighbor off at her doctor appointments, because they don’t have a car. However, the week after her son was born it’s like she was demanding a favor every day, and again of course if I had the time I would happily oblige. I will admit I was getting frustrated because I have a life, a husband, a job, and I’m also currently in school.

About a month ago, I was at my wit’s end with the favor demanding. It seemed like I was taking care of their three month old infant more than they were. But I didn’t want to say anything to keep the peace. I tried to ignore her phone calls and text messages when I was busy at home, but my neighbor just started knocking at my door if I didn’t answer in a 10 minute time frame. Then my husband and I took a month-long vacation to our home town because we had a death in the family.

Midway through our vacation, my neighbor messages me asking when I’m going to be back to take her and her son to their weekly doctor’s appointments.

Since they hadn’t been to their weekly doctor’s appointment in two weeks, child protective services got involved. Insinuating it was my fault. That’s when I completely lost it.

I messaged her telling her if child protective services are involved, it’s because she lacks good parental skills. I also went on with telling her that they had nine months to prepare for their baby, to get their finances in order, to save for a vehicle etc. I got so heated and reminded her that this was her baby that she birthed and taking care of him is not my responsibility, and she can’t dump her infant on me whenever she wants to go out and do something.

My husband says I was a little too harsh in expressing myself, and I could have been nicer about it. My neighbor’s husband has asked me to apologize, but I don’t think I did anything wrong in telling her the truth. I will admit I messaged her this in a fit of rage, but I felt as if all of this was building up in me for the past months.

I feel like I finally set my boundaries with my neighbors and I personally don’t think I did anything wrong. So AITA for finally standing up to my neighbor?

