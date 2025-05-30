Roommates Have Some Very Specific Plans About How To Eat Together, And Now The Family Dinner Is Getting Messy

I’m gonna be honest, I can’t relate to this roommate story at all even a little bit.

Not because I’ve never had roommates. I’ve had lots.

I spent the majority of my adult life so far with roommates, sometimes as many as 4 at once.

But never ever did it play out like this.

Check it out.

AITA for eating lunch 2 and a half hours before my roommate made dinner? (Fake names ofc) I(21m) live with three people, my best friend Katie(23f), her brother Steve (20m) and his girlfriend Jenny (25F)

Now that we’ve met the cast, let’s set the scene:

Yesterday, I slept in, and by the time I woke up, everyone was out of the apartment. Katie was at her dad’s, Jenny was at work. I’m not actually sure where Steve was, he might have just been in his room, but it’s not relevant.

The hunger pains were strong that day.

Around 4:30-5:00 ish, I started getting really hungry. I didn’t think we had any plans for dinner, we’d been talking about a specific pasta Katie wanted to make for a couple days, but we didn’t have the ingredients, and hadn’t had a chance to go to the store. I hadn’t eaten anything yet, and my stomach was hurting, so I walked down the street and got myself food. I figured that even if she ended up cooking, it would still be a couple hours bare minimum until any food was ready, and I knew that I’d be able to eat again by then. Katie got home a few minutes before I did, and got upset that I got food, because she was planning to make the pasta that night. I explained that I hadn’t eaten, my stomach hurts, and it would still be quite a while til food was done, even if she had started cooking the second she walked in the door.

Also, there’s like a whole Steve problem?

She argued that I should have texted, and that I was doing the same thing we always get upset about Steve doing. For context, him and his girlfriend have a tendency to go and get food for themselves/all of us, and tell us at the last second, and it causes ingredients to go to waste a lot.

By this point in the story, I’m utterly baffled.

My roommate experiences, all of them, involved at most the occasionally overlap of mealtimes. Or maybe “I’m ordering X, do you want anything?”

There was almost never any coordination, certainly no expectations, and definitely no fights.

Everybody just kinda…ate their food when they were hungry?

Is that not the norm?

I agree that I should have texted first, but I don’t think this is a fair comparison. I didn’t just go eat right before dinner without thinking about it, I knew that no matter what, there wouldn’t be food for another few hours, and that even if I ate, I’d be hungry again by the time food was done, which were both correct. Dinner was done two and a half hours later, and I was hungry enough to have a bowl. Nothing went to waste, there weren’t even leftovers, so I don’t see what the problem is.

I don’t either, man.

I truly don’t.

Katie says if it were her, she would have eaten something lighter, or just sucked it up til dinner, but I don’t see why it matters because I still ate the food she made. Am I being the [jerk] about this?

Let’s see what the comments think:

I cannot emphasize enough how needless a fight this is.

What is your system, here?

Also…

Y’all.

Just eat when you’re hungry.

