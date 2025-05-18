Two Toddlers Spelled Destruction At A Previous Birthday Party, So Now They’re Officially Getting Blacklisted Going Forward

You know what’s amazing? The presence of children in your life.

You know what’s horrible? The presence of other people’s’ children in your life.

What would you do if you were invited to a family party but were told you couldn’t bring your kids? Would you be upset about it or hire a babysitter and enjoy a night out without kids?

Two siblings don’t see eye to eye about this situation, and it’s creating a lot of family drama. Let’s read all the details.

AITA for asking my sister not to bring her little kids to my bday party?

I’m 19 and usually I don’t really celebrate my bday, but this year I decided to throw a bigger party. I rented a small venue, invited a bunch of friends, and honestly just want everyone to chill and have a good time.

But little kids make it hard to chill.

Thing is, my sister has 2 little kids (2 nd 4 y/o) who are super wild. At a family event last year they broke a bunch of stuff. So I asked her (nicely) if she could pls leave them w/ a babysitter for my party.

She didn’t take that well.

Now she’s super mad, saying I’m excluding her fam and being selfish. Some of my fam is backing her up too. I feel kinda bad but I really just want one night without chaos. AITA?

One chill evening with just grown up family members sounds reasonable.

Let’s see what Reddit says:

Don’t think twice about it. Or maybe do.

Parties are inherently selfish. What’s wrong with that?

You’re on the hook for a LOT of money if you break the venue’s stuff.

The kids would be bored anyway.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.