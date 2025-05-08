Telemarketers Kept Calling Him Even After He Asked Them To Stop, So He Called Their Boss Directly To Get The Calls Stopped For Good

Telemarketers never know when to quit.

What would you do if a company kept calling you, even after you asked them to stop, and then took it a step further by sending a salesperson to your front yard?

Would you just ignore the whole situation?

Or would you make sure someone higher up finally got the message?

In the following story, one fed-up homeowner finds himself in this exact situation and comes up with the perfect way to end the harassment.

Here’s how it all unfolded.

Keep telemarking me, I’ll call you direct Back in the mid-2000s, my family and I lived in West Michigan. I had signed up for the Do Not Call list, and it had been generally successful. Even with this, a local home renovation company started calling my home landline. Every time they called, we would tell them we were not interested and to please remove us from their call lists. We still got calls from them.

The calls continued until the company took their marketing efforts to the next level.

Fast forward about 6 months to a weekend where my father and I were installing some fencing. It’s about 9am on Saturday and we walk out the front door and go around to the back of the house. When we walked out of the house, I noticed a 20-something guy in khaki’s and a golf shirt walking down the sidewalk, but didn’t think anything about it. As Dad and I are getting our tools together in the garage on the back of the backyard, this guy walks up to us (walked through the yard uninvited), and tries to make small talk and introduces himself as a sales schmuck from the previously mentioned company. “Anything we can do to help you guys?” “Sure, grab a bag of red-mix concrete and follow me!”

He made sure to let the company know how much he disliked what they had done.

No surprise he declined. I told him to go away (politely). As this, of course, irritated me, later that day I looked up the company online and found out the name of their head of marketing. I reached out to him on Monday and explained that I didn’t appreciate them continuing to call me and I most definitely didn’t appreciate his sales schmuck wandering around my yard. Got lots of apologies once he realized I was serious. After that call, I got 1 or 2 more calls from them before it stopped completely. Most likely they stopped because each time they called us, I called him and read him the riot act!

Whew! That company is relentless in its marketing efforts.

