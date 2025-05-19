They Loaned Their MacBook To A Friend In Need, But Were Shocked When It Disappeared Without A Trace

When someone borrows your things, there’s an unspoken promise they’ll treat them with care.

What started as a quick favor between friends turned into a slow unraveling of patience, trust, and an expensive laptop.

AITA for calling out my friend after they “borrowed” my MacBook and basically never gave it back A while ago, my friend asked if they could borrow my MacBook “for a few days” because their laptop stopped working and they had school stuff to do.

They were a good friend, so I trusted them and I agreed.

Days passed, then weeks. Every time I asked about it, they’d say they were still using it or would “get it back soon.” Eventually, they admitted they lost it while moving and casually handed me $100 as “compensation.” My MacBook was over $1,200 new.

I told them that wasn’t even close to fair, and they acted like I was being greedy and should just let it go since it was “used anyway.”

Now some mutual friends think I’m being petty and putting money over friendship. AITA for being angry and not accepting the $100 as enough?

$100 for a lost MacBook feels more like an insult than a solution.

Money aside, losing an item your friend has loaned you is just plain irresponsible.

They wanted to be helpful, not taken advantage of.

Turns out the only thing more disappointing than losing their laptop was losing respect for someone they once trusted.

