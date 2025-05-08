Friend Missed One Message While Visiting Their Mother’s Grave, So The Other Friend Assumed The Worst And Caused Drama In Their Friendship

Like drawing, communication is an art. Although, some people are more talented than others about it.

When one person took a step back from a hangout to grieve their late mother, their impatient friend jumped to conclusions and accused them of wasting their time.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for “wasting” my friend’s time waiting for me to reply because I went to go visit my deceased mom. So yesterday I was chatting with my friend, who I’m really close to.

We were talking about usual stuff, and I had an idea to do a collab art where I draw one character and they do the other. They said it was a good idea. A few moments later, they replied “nvm” because their Wi-Fi cut out.

But then plans changed and they had to step away from their phone.

A few minutes later, my brother called me so that we could visit my mom’s grave. I failed to say to them that we were going to the cemetery. I brought my phone but didn’t use it during that time. After about an hour, we went home.

But their friend wasn’t happy they were taking so long to respond.

I opened my phone and saw that they had texted me, asking if I was still looking for a collab reference. Immediately after, they said their interest flew away, and then this: “Forget that and forget you,” and that I’m “taking longer than Odysseus’ way back to Penelope.”

They try to explain themselves, but their friend doesn’t seem to care about their reasoning.

I replied, finally disappointed, explaining why I was gone. But me being me, I don’t know how to explain things well. They assumed I wasted their time and that they lost “precious battery life.”

Another argument started, and I just took the L and left.

Now things don’t feel the same between them.

I tried to talk to them in the morning. No reply all day — only a note that was very much directed at me. So… AITA here?

This friend needs to learn that a little patience goes a long way.

What did Reddit have to say?

Just because technology makes us always reachable doesn’t mean we should have to respond on someone else’s timeline.

Maybe this whole thing is a lesson on the types of people they want to hang around from this point on.

Nothing was really as urgent as this impatient friend made them seem.

This commenter gets major red flags from this friend.

One person missed the message, but the other missed the bigger picture.

