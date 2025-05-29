They Spoke Up About A Simple Leash Law, But The Rude Dog Owner Lashed Out Instead Of Owning Up To Their Mistake

In a crowded apartment in a bustling city, conflicts can arise over the smallest things.

What should have been a routine grocery trip for one New Yorker turned into a confrontation with an owner who refused to follow the basic rules of leash laws.

AITA, upset at someone with an unleashed dog? I live in an NYC apartment building. The past couple of months, I constantly see unleashed dogs running around—usually their owners are not far away.

While coming home one day with groceries, a little small dog ran up to me, tried to jump on me a few times with its legs, and started licking my jeans. The owner comes and acts like nothing happened. I told him, “You need to keep your dog leashed. It’s the law.”

He put the leash on with no apology and started arguing with me. He stated, “Why are you complaining? It’s a little dog and didn’t hurt you.” Which is true, but he got very argumentative and loud.

I left him, saying I would call the cops if I see his dog without a leash again in the building. AITA?

The size of the dog doesn’t matter — it’s the principle of the thing.

Like it or not, laws that protect people need to be honored.

Rules apply to EVERYONE. That includes you, dude.

Everyone has to follow the laws, whether they like it or not.

