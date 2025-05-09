They Spotted Their Friend Some Cash, But When She Kept Asking For More Without Repaying, They Had To Cut Her Off

Generosity can build bridges, but repeated debts left unpaid can burn them just as fast.

One person happily lent money to a friend in need, but when she asked for more money without repaying what she already owed, they began to wonder just how much they were willing to give.

Read on for the full story!

AITAH for telling my friend to stop asking me for money? One of my close friends has been going through a rough stretch financially, and I’ve done what I can to be supportive. About a month ago, she asked to borrow some money, and I agreed — no hesitation — because I knew she was in a tough spot and I had a little flexibility at the time (thanks to a lucky streak on a few bets on Stake).

But the friend soon showed she wasn’t interested in holding up her end of the bargain.

She promised to pay it back soon, but hasn’t yet. Now she’s come back asking for another loan before repaying the first, and honestly, I’m not comfortable with that.

But when they set a clear boundary, the friend wasn’t understanding at all.

I politely told her I couldn’t lend more right now, and she got pretty upset. She didn’t say it directly, but definitely implied I was being unsupportive and cold for turning her down.

They wonder if they should just deal with it and front the friend more cash.

I’ve been feeling pretty torn since. I could technically afford to help her out again, but I don’t want to set the expectation that I’m her personal bank whenever she needs a boost.

But it still doesn’t feel right.

At the same time, I feel like a jerk for drawing that line when I know she’s struggling. AITAH for telling her not to ask me for money again, or was it fair to set that boundary?

Friends and finances don’t always mix.

What did Reddit have to say?

At the end of the day, it’s their money and they alone get to decide what to do with it.

This person is following the golden rule of lending money.

It’s not just about the money.

They already did their friend a huge favor with one loan, let alone forking over the money for another.

Being a good friend shouldn’t mean being an open wallet.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.