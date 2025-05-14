They Threw A Birthday Party For Their Friend, But When He Didn’t Show Up The Party When On Without Him. Now They’re Not Speaking Anymore.

Birthdays can be crazy things. A lot of pressure sometimes.

A lot of expectations.

But what if you can’t even meet like…the most basic of those expectations?

Is it okay to inconvenience all of your friends just because it’s your birthday?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for still having my friends birthday dinner even though they weren’t there? I want to start this off by saying I understand how this would be upsetting and completely willing to accept I am in the wrong.

It was my best friends birthday and I had coordinated a birthday dinner with all of our friends. Everyone and including him were aware of the time and confirmed the day before. We all arrived earlier than the stated time so we could be set up with all of our gifts and birthday cake. I expected him to be late, but about 30 minutes after time everyone was looking to me to see where he was.

There’s fashionably late and then there’s annoyingly late.

So I call him and he sounds like he had just woken up. I ask him what time he would be arriving and he’s like ‘well I was asleep and need to get up and shower so probably around 8.’ Note that it is 5 and he only lives 10 minutes away and as I’m looking around at about 7 other people, I know there’s no way I’m gonna tell them we have to wait 3 hours before we eat especially those who came out of town or had somewhere to be.

He was not about to rush.

I explained to him and see if it was possible for him to get ready faster, even it took an hour. He basically was like ‘no it’s my birthday but I guess I don’t have to come.’ And that was that. I didn’t know what to say.

The friendship fizzled.

I explained to the table what had just happened and we all agreed to continue our meal and had the best time. I even got a free meal because they all said it was my birthday. Suffice to say after that our friendship slowly fell off until we didn’t speak anymore. AITA?

Maybe the birthday boy had other plans they didn’t know about, because he clearly didn’t make this dinner a priority.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say:

This person offered a suggestion about what to do with the gifts.

There’s sleeping in, and then there’s sleeping…I dunno, inside out?

You can’t hustle a little?

Doesn’t seem like we ever had much faith in this dude.

Wakey wakey!

He was more than a little bit late.

