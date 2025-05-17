Homeowners Were Away From The House While it Was Being Worked On, But Suddenly A Neighbor Showed Up Uninvited

They say that good fences make good neighbors.

But what if you literally don’t have fences?

And what if your neighbor doesn’t understand even like, the metaphorical meaning of a fence?

Read on for the details about what happened here.

AITA for not letting my neighbour enter my home?

I have been having some work done in my flat. The furniture company has been building my kitchen.

So, lots of people coming in and out, probably.

One day, I wasn’t at home when out of nowhere my neighbor came over. She opened the door and came inside without anyone’s consent. The workers were shocked that she was in the flat. They told her she should go out, but she didn’t listen. She told them she would also like to do her kitchen, and therefore she wanted to know what the company’s name is.

To their credit, the contractors told her off.

The worker told her it isn’t right that she enters the apartment when the owner is not there. She couldn’t understand what the problem was. The worker told me this story when I came back. I was really annoyed. I didn’t know what I should do.

They decided a confrontation was in order.

Ultimately, I decided I couldn’t just leave it, so I went to the neighbor. I rang the bell. She opened the door. I told her that it wasn’t ok that she went into my flat and that she didn’t respect my privacy. I also said to her that I didn’t want any more situations like this. Her explanation was stupid. She really didn’t see the problem.

So, who was in the wrong?

Am I in the wrong? I have really felt like my privacy has been violated. AITA for reacting this way?

Let’s check with the comments:

You should probably clarify what should be done in these situations.

It would be one thing if y’all were good friends, but this clearly isn’t like that.

Turnabout is fair play!

Maybe you should ask those workers to build a nice big fence while they’re at it.

Some neighbors are wild.

