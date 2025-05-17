Food Blogger Was Trying To Make A Cool Cooking Video, But Ended Up Grilling Their Phone Instead

Pretty much ever since social media began, we’ve used it in conjunction with whatever camera is available to show each other what we’re eating.

Why?

Who knows.

Maybe it’s something primal. Maybe we’re bragging.

Maybe it just looks cool.

But the pursuit of those cool food shots could cost you, like in this video from TikTok user @ravenink:

With a phone apparently attached to the inside lid of a grill looking down at some sizzling grub, the caption reads:

“The moment I forgot I was recording and closed my phone in the blackstone for almost 5 minutes.”

And sure enough, down comes the lid.

And we get a close-up!

That’s a pretty resilient piece of hardware.

Come on, just use your words.



Are we cooked, chat?



Of course, there’s one thing to look out for.

The secret ingredient is all that 5G.

Delicious.

