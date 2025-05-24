Siblings Are Trying To Split The Bill For A Big Family Gathering, But One Family Member Doesn’t Think They’re Getting A Fair Shake

There are a lot of great things about being single, and a lot of drawbacks too.

One such drawback is that you sometimes get treated like two people when you’re really only one.

If you’re splitting the bill at a family gathering, should it be split by each family group (such as couples counting as one share of the bill), or should it be split by each adult (such as couples counting as two shares of the bill)?

That’s the question in today’s story. Let’s see why splitting the bill is causing so much drama.

AITA for expecting my siblings partners to split the bill? My family (mom, dad, brother with partner and two kids, sister with partner and two kids, brother w/o partner and kids and me w/o partner and kids) are going on family vacation soon.

My parents are paying for flight tickets and housing, for everyone, so we have decided that the rest of us will pay for food the entire trip.

There’s an issue with splitting the bill.

A while back we had a situation where some of us were paying for dinner for my parents, but when we went to split the bill, we split it threefold (my brother and my sisters partner were not there), as in my brothers partner was not paying. I did have a reaction to this, because I figured that all adults would be paying for themselves, as everyone ate. I obviously don’t mind paying a part for the kids, but just felt it was weird for her not to pay a part. We talked about it, she did not pay, but I was fine with that considering the amount was not too big, but expressed that in the future they might be considerate that when two have partners (both have their own income) and two don’t, me and my single brother will always be paying a bigger share if the partners don’t pay for themselves.

Food can be expensive.

As we are going on this vacation, we are paying for the food. We are obviously super lucky that our parents are paying for the rest of the trip, but the amount for the food will be considerably bigger than last time this was an issue. It has not yet been specified if we are splitting between the four siblings or if the partners are paying too. As I said I am happy to be paying for the kids and my parents, but as the partners are getting a free trip too, and they are both two income families, I feel it only makes sense that they pay for themselves.

Now they feel they’re on shaky ground.

I’m scared to bring it up, as it is an uncomfortable subject, but I really don’t want to be paying more just because I’m single. If we all had partners it would be different, but as I see it, me and my single brother will be paying “double” if we split it by four. Am I the [jerk] for bringing this up, and expecting the partner to pay their share?

They really need to split it equally between all adults for it to be fair.

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit make of this:

Seriously, who came up with this wild system?

There’s a simple way to look at this.

Then there’s a VERY simple way to look at this.

Splitting the bill shouldn’t be this complicated!

