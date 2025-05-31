Bartender Is Getting Tired Of Customers Being Weird, And He’s Here To Spell It Out For Us

Everybody’s got that one person in their life they complain to about their job.

But you know what’s even better?

Using the whole internet.

That’s the approach of bartender and TikTok user @therealmattyr:

“Yes, we do have a bathroom,” he says, playing a frustrated version of himself in the first of many one-liners.

“If you don’t like Coca Cola or whiskey, why did you order a Jack and Coke?”

“I’m not going to recommend a gin martini if I’ve never tried a gin martini. All gin is ***.”

“Do I have tequila? We’re a ******* bar. Do you think I have tequila?”

“Yeah. What do you want? No, I’m not giving you a refund because you’re stupid.”

“Mark, you keep writing cash on the tip line and then not leaving cash.”

“Get off the ******* table.”

“No, I’m gonna skip it. I’m gonna skip the song. I’m gonna skip the song immediately if you play it.”

“Do I have any beer? Yes, I have beer.”

“Have you ever been to a bar that didn’t have a bathroom?”

“Need to see a physical ID. It’s the ******* law.”

“Yes, I need a card to start a tab. ‘Cause I don’t ******* know you.”

“Blue Chase is not a name. I need a name for the tab. You’re not the only customer here.”

“A Miller? A Miller what? Miller Light, Miller High Life, Miller MGD, Miller 64. Sorry. Miller Extra Light. What are you looking for? Tap, bottle, can?”

Don’t you just hate it when people?

Get the picture?

You’re in luck, this is bar.

But you gotta put that smile on.

Or not.

People want booze either way.

