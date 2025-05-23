Temu Cookware Was Apparently Worthless Because It Was So Flimsy, But Is That Really Accurate?
by Ben Auxier
There’s no doubt Temu is a platform that sells cheap stuff.
Cheap as in inexpensive, and cheap as in poorly made.
That, however, doesn’t fully explain what’s going on in this from TikTok user @mikaylarenfroe:
“I’ve officially fallen victim to Temu,” reads the caption.
A set of pink cookware is getting bent into taco shapes one by one.
Guess they’re not built to last?
@mikaylarenfroe
I’ve officially fallen victim to Temu. Got me 🤣😭
To be fair, they’re very stylish.
I don’t think they’ll take them back like this.
Why even bother?
But there were a few helpful tips:
The thing is, because of the shape, a lot of metal cookware is actually not that hard to bend.
Give it a quick search on your platform of choice and you’ll see plenty of folks doing it with different brands.
It’s not so much a failure of the product as it is putting it through a completely unnecessary stress test.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.