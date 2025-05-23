May 23, 2025 at 4:48 am

Temu Cookware Was Apparently Worthless Because It Was So Flimsy, But Is That Really Accurate?

by Ben Auxier

A counter full of bent Temu cookware

There’s no doubt Temu is a platform that sells cheap stuff.

Cheap as in inexpensive, and cheap as in poorly made.

That, however, doesn’t fully explain what’s going on in this from TikTok user @mikaylarenfroe:

A counter full of bent Temu cookware

“I’ve officially fallen victim to Temu,” reads the caption.

A counter full of bent Temu cookware

A set of pink cookware is getting bent into taco shapes one by one.

A counter full of bent Temu cookware

Guess they’re not built to last?

I’ve officially fallen victim to Temu. Got me 🤣😭

To be fair, they’re very stylish.

I don’t think they’ll take them back like this.

Why even bother?

But there were a few helpful tips:

The thing is, because of the shape, a lot of metal cookware is actually not that hard to bend.

Give it a quick search on your platform of choice and you’ll see plenty of folks doing it with different brands.

It’s not so much a failure of the product as it is putting it through a completely unnecessary stress test.

