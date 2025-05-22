‘I noticed it starting to pop up on this finger.’ – Nail Salon Customer Warns About The Dangers Of Fungal Infection

Oh, yuck…

This doesn’t look good…

A woman named Kaycee posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how a routine visit to a nail salon ended up with her having some funky fungus on her cuticles.

Kaycee told viewers, “I think I got a fungus from the nail salon, so come with me to get my acrylics taken off.”

She said she had an acrylic overlay filled in on her nails two weeks earlier, but then she started to see some dark spots underneath the acrylics.

Kaycee showed viewers her fingers and said, “You can see right here the darkness that’s under the acrylic. Hopefully, it’s not mold, but it’s not looking good.”

Kaycee continued, “I noticed it starting to pop up on this finger. And then also a little bit on this finger too.”

She went to a salon to get the acrylics taken off and showed viewers the process in her video.

After the acrylics were taken off, Kaycee said, “Yep, I sure do have some nail fungus.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say.

This person offered a tip.

Another TikTok user chimed in.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

That was definitely NOT the nail design she was looking for!

Yuck.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.