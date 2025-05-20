Employee Is Told To Stop Doing Quality Checks, So They Comply And Wait For Things To Crash And Burn

Most people know quality control is important.

But in this story, one factory foreman forgets why QC matters…

Send out defective parts? Ok Years ago I was head of quality control for a major partner company that built transmission parts for a big US automaker that started with F. My job at that company consisted of daily audits and testing of parts to make sure they met specifications and functioned correctly.

One of the testing procedures was a machine that would test the parts to ensure they rotated 360 degrees without catching or getting stuck and they either passed or failed. Failed parts would get reworked of course. For the first year the job was great and I took pride in it because if you’re spending over 50 grand on a new car you’d want it to work properly right?

Well after a year, the plant manager and CEO of the partner company came up to me one day and said that we would no longer be doing the rotation test. I was surprised because for one, any changes in procedure have to be approved by F and second my written work instructions at the station have to be changed out, updated, and stamped with approval, which was standard procedure anytime work instructions were updated. The work instructions would also have to be reviewed by F.

They told me to not worry about it and just stop testing the parts and to just pack them up and ship them. I definitely sensed a crapstorm coming because we did unfortunately have a high defect rate and without this test process, 30 percent of the parts the customer received would be bad. But cue malicious compliance. First thing I did was cover my butt. I typed up an official document stating I would not be responsible for any bad or defective parts that make it past me.

Then I had it signed by the CEO and plant manager who didn’t even really bother looking over it. Then I had it notarized by our company’s notary. Within a month the results were clear. We were getting many complaints about bad parts and parts were being returned at an alarming rate. Some higher ups from F even did a walk through to try and see what the issue was. That’s when they noticed that we weren’t testing the parts before sending them out anymore. I was called into the conference room later that day for a meeting with the plant manager, the CEO and the higher ups from F. The plant manager and CEO looked furious and I knew they were gonna put the blame on me but I was prepared.

PM: OP, the reason we called you here is because it was brought to our attention you aren’t testing the parts before sending them out anymore. Is there a reason for this? *He asked with a smug look.* ME: Yes you said not to test them anymore and to just send them out. CEO: That’s not true we never said that. I then proceeded to pull out the paper they mindlessly signed. ME: Here’s the agreement you signed saying I’m not responsible for any bad parts getting sent out and how we’re no longer testing them.

The plant manager’s and CEO’s faces both went pale. I then gleefully handed the paper to the higher ups from F. I was asked to leave the room and on my way out, I handed my 2 weeks notice to the plant manager because I knew this company was screwed and I had another job lined up.

Long story short they lost their contract with F and got sued for 3 million dollars. The company shut its doors and last I heard they filed for chapter 3 bankruptcy. I don’t know what happened to the building or anyone else that worked there and I don’t even care. But I do know F had a major parts shortage for a while after this.

