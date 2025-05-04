Golden Retriever Learned A Loophole Regarding His Crate, And Used It For Years To Keep His Freedom

Some lessons are so good, even the dog picks them up.

Imagine your childhood trick of “technically” following orders came back years later, but this time, your golden retriever was the one doing it.

Would you correct the behavior?

Or let him get away with it for years?

In the following story, one family finds themselves in this very situation.

Here’s how it all played out.

Go to your … Ok, so this is far more adorable compliance, and I’ll readily admit the first half is ridiculously common. So, not surprisingly, sometime in elementary school, I was told to go to my room. Naturally, I listen, turn around, and come back out again almost instantly. Malicious compliance, just not that interesting. The entertaining part is that 15 years later, my parents have a golden retriever who is a seeing-eye puppy that had a chance at a career due to health issues. (You can’t have a seeing eye dog with only one good eye. ) Lo and behold, like many Golden retrievers, he gets ridiculously overexcited by guests.

Now, he knows his training a little too well.

He gets told to go to his crate and is locked in for a bit until he calms down. So after a little while, we end up with the following pattern: Dog gets too excited, he’s told to go to his crate. He goes in, turns around, and comes back out again instantly. However, he knows he needs to be calmer, and he is. So it works, and it continues for years.

Very amusing! And more proof of just how smart dogs are.

Let’s take a look at what the readers over at Reddit have to say about it.

This person’s poodle retreats to his cage for safety.

It’s so funny that she behaves.

Here’s a dog who’s afraid of fireworks and seeks safety.

This person’s Doodle does the same exact thing.

He sure turned that around!

It’s so funny that a dog can learn to game the system so perfectly.

