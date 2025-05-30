This Hotel Guest Wasn’t Happy About The Price Of Water In His Room. – ‘This is insulting to both rich AND poor people.’

Hotel mini bars are things that most folks should stay away from…

Because that stuff is expensive!

Unless you’re a member of the hotel, apparently…

A TikTokker named Carter posted a photo on TikTok and showed viewers why he was surprised during a recent stay at a Hilton hotel.

The photo shows a water bottle in the hotel room with a label that reads, “Diamond, Gold, and Silver members-just a little thanks from us! Enjoy two bottles of water free on every stay.”

The label also says, “All other guests: $3.00.”

In the video’s text overlay, Carter wrote, “Nah, this is insulting to both rich AND poor people.”

Hmmm…

Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual chimed in.

And this viewer asked a question.

I guess it pays to be a Hilton member!

At least a little.

