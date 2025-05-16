May 16, 2025 at 6:48 am

Walmart Shopper Called Out People Who Put Their Dogs In Store Shopping Carts

by Matthew Gilligan

I guess some people just aren’t the biggest animal lovers in the world…

And it sounds like this lady is one of them!

Her name is Montaeyza and she took to TikTok to express her displeasure with something that she saw while shopping at Walmart.

The video shows a small dog in a shopping cart at a Walmart store.

Montaeyza said, “That’s the exact reason I don’t shop at Walmart.”

Tell us how you really feel…

Take a look at the video.

this is for 2 of my previous videos that I posted about the dog being in the buggy without a barrier and some of yall got upset! someone finally understand #dog #buggy #walmart #fyp

Montaeyza posted a follow-up video and showed viewers what she thinks is the right way for people to take dogs into stores.

She said, “All you have to do is simply get one of those little dog things. Put the dog in there. Just put the dog in something.”

this is for 2 of my previous videos that I posted about the dog being in the buggy without a barrier and some of yall got upset! someone finally understand #dog #buggy #walmart #fyp

TikTok viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 04 26 at 4.47.28 PM Walmart Shopper Called Out People Who Put Their Dogs In Store Shopping Carts

Another TikTokker shared a story.

Screenshot 2025 04 26 at 4.50.15 PM Walmart Shopper Called Out People Who Put Their Dogs In Store Shopping Carts

And this individual didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 04 26 at 4.50.31 PM Walmart Shopper Called Out People Who Put Their Dogs In Store Shopping Carts

She’s not a fan of folks doing this, that’s for sure!

Not everyone loves your dog like you do.

