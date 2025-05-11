Three Friends Are Sharing An Airbnb, But Now They’re Arguing About Who Gets The Bed And Who Gets The Couch

If you’re traveling with friends, you all gotta take turns when it comes to sleeping…

And that means you gotta rough it on the floor once in a while…

Is this guy a jerk for how he handling the situation regarding the sleeping arrangements on their trip?

Check out what he had to say…

AITA for refusing to sleep on the floor in our Airbnb? “I (21M) am going on a trip with two friends: a guy (19M) and a girl (19F). We all get along well, and we found a nice, cheap Airbnb in a quiet area. The Airbnb has one single sofa bed and one double bed. After we booked it, the girl suddenly suggested that we rotate who sleeps on the sofa bed and the double bed, which seemed fair to me at first.

Makes sense…

But then she said she won’t share the double bed with another guy because of a past experience that affected her. I told her I understood, but that means my friend and I would have to take turns sleeping on the floor since there are only two sleeping spots. I suggested she stay on the sofa bed instead, but she refused, saying she has back problems.

Hmmm…

Now it feels like she expects my friend and me to alternate between the sofa and the floor while she always gets the double bed. I don’t think that’s fair, but she insists on her arrangement. AITA for refusing to sleep on the floor?”

Sounds like they needed to pick an Airbnb with more beds.

And here’s what people had to say on Reddit.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another reader spoke up.

And this Reddit user said he’s NTA.

This doesn’t sound very fair, now does it…?

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.