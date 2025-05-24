Two Able Drivers Parked Illegally In Handicapped Spots, So This Person Called The Cops

There’s ALMOST nothing that gets me worked up as much as entitled drivers.

Illegal park? I’ll get you towed. “Yesterday I go to Walmart to return faulty ink cartridges (and also cause it came with two black inks not black, red, yellow, blue). Anyway….

I see some jerk decides to take his huge giant truck and double park illegally on the handicapped spots with no blue placard and another car was parked in the no parking area (like the area with the cross lines). I have a disability but I don’t usually chose to park handicapped because unless I have a severe MS flare I can walk so I don’t feel the need to park close. Probably the third time this week (I go to that area often). So, feeling petty – and also mad because what if a handicapped person needed it? – I decided to call the non emergency police line to report the violation and give both plate numbers. Cops arrive pretty quick, I told them what I saw, they also confirmed no handicap placard for the truck and let me go on my merry way. An hour later I’m walking out with a bag of needed groceries and a receipt for my refund (customer service had a long line) and I see TWO tow trucks getting the illegally parked vehicles. It’s at this moment the owners happen to come out. AND I’m close enough to hear tho they were yelling so it wasn’t hard to hear. Both try to argue. Cops tell one “Ma’am this isn’t a parking space, and there are plenty of open spots further down.”

To which she goes “but it’s too far, I’ve only been gone five minutes!” The guy in the truck also says he was gone for five minutes and the other officer is like “That’s funny, cause we got this report an HOUR ago! Oh and sir” as she gestured to the irate truck owner “do you have a handicap permit? I will let you off with a warning.” Guy grumbles “no I don’t have a ******* permit. Do I look like a cripple?” She looks like she sighs and writes a ticket and hands it to him. And he turned red and screamed “$2,000 dollars? Are you ******* kidding me?”

She’s says plainly “Take it up with traffic court sir not me.” The other lady got fined $500 dollars for illegal parking and both vehicles were towed leaving their owners calling people to come get them all mad and angry. I walk to my car snickering to myself and drive home. Moral of the story: don’t park illegally. Especially in handicap zones.”

