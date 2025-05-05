Two Friends Plan To Travel To A Concert In Another City Together, But Now One Friend Seems To Have Changed Her Mind

Going to a concert with a friend can be a lot of fun. It can also be less stressful to travel to the concert with someone else instead of traveling alone.

AITA for confronting a “friend” for telling me at the last minute that she doesn’t have enough room to take me to the concert we’ve been planning to go to for months. I(18 M) am an International student who moved to the UK a few months ago. I recently (January 2025) became friends with a mutual(F 18) who connected with me through one of my friends and we started hanging out. She asked if I was interested in going to a concert (April 1st) with her because we realized we listen to the same artist. We had been planning to go to this concert since February and came to the conclusion that we’ll be traveling together to go to the concert. Moreover, our plan was to stay with one of her friends (18 F) (whom l’ve never met) at her accom.

During the last week of February, I asked her as to how we’ll be traveling together to the city since that is far away. She mentioned that she will either ask her uncle to pick us up or we can travel together via the train. However, she reassures me saying that we might need to have this conversation someday else because the train timetable was unreliable at around that time and that she wouldnt be comfortable using the trains because that wo be expensive for her as well. We mutually agree to this.

Time passes, I keep mentioning it repeatedly throughout the month and she proceeds to dismiss me saying that she will ask her mother to drop us. A few days ago, l initiate a conversation about the traveling situation and she responds to it saying that her mom agreed to dropping us to the city. So I message her yesterday, asking her to make a travel plan with me. However, she sends me a text telling me that, “I dont think my mom can take all of us cuz my brothers are gonna be in the car too.”

I respond with, ” so am i supposed to go alone or smth ?” “Couldve told me a lil earlier, no?” “Thought we were supposed to go together.” “Its lowkey a lil weird since ur asking me to travel to a new city, alone?” That’s all, shes hasn’t responded to me.

I still haven’t confronted her yet l am planning to) but I just wanna know if I’m in the wrong here. I know that she isn’t obligated to take me there but the entire city is foreign to me. The concert is in two days and the Train-tickets are super expensive now. Moreover, the concert ends at around 11 pm and I have nowhere to crash. I genuinely don’ know what to do since this is very last moment for me.

