Uber Passenger Reveals How To Look Up Ratings Drivers Give You

I do my best to be a conscientious passenger whenever I take an Uber, remaining neat and quiet and making friendly conversation.

I know the concept of Uber being a friendly “ridesharing” company is just lip service and it’s really just an unlicensed cab, but I still remember I’m in another person’s personal space.

But I have not been brave enough to look up my own passenger ratings.

Here, TikToker @mcstops shows how you can actually find out what the drivers on Uber think of you.

In the video, she walks you through the steps to find your passenger rating and see how your behavior during Uber trips (and, lets be honest, your tipping habits) have reflected upon you.

Here’s how to find out yours:

Go to your Uber app Click on “account” on the bottom right Click on your profile picture Click Privacy & Data, then click on Privacy Center Click on “See summary” button and scroll down to Ratings Click “View my ratings”

In the comments, people report back about their own ratings and sometimes it’s the shock of their lives!

Others claim that ratings from years ago should not be held against them now.

But others are just mystified and can’t imagine why they would get such low ratings.

This person imputes low ratings to drivers with prejudices.

And this one says that one star ratings are far more common overseas for some reason.

And here, a driver for the company says sometimes these low ratings are just a slip of the finger due to bad interfaces on the Uber app.

Are you brave enough to check yours out?

It’s probably fine.

