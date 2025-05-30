Apartment Tenants Mistakenly Peel The Paint Off Their Walls, So Here’s The Right Way To Remove A Command Strip

Recently I was working on a theatre project that requires us to hang some blankets on the walls.

The problem was, part of our rental agreement with the space was that we weren’t allowed to drill holes in anything.

So I did some math and found a way to hang the blankets securely using a series of command hooks.

But taking them off?

That was daunting. Peeled paint would have also ruined our rental agreement.

You gotta approach these things carefully, a la TikTok user @savannahlatturner

“This is how you’re supposed to pull off command strips, because apparently, a lot of people don’t know how to.”

“So you hold and you pull downwards slowly, and you don’t even have to hold very hard or even pull very hard. Now, I have really clammy fingers, so hopefully this works.”

“And you pull, and pull, and pull slowly. And the reason why you hold is so that you don’t accidentally rip it off the wall and damage the paint. And if you’ll see here, the adhesive is being removed both from the wall and from the Velcro strip itself. So you keep holding. You keep pulling. Light pressure, light pressure, and light pulling. You keep going.”

“And here we go. Moment of truth. Did it work? Tada!”

See! It’s easy/difficult.

Oh, snap!

There’s no need for senseless violence.



Uncommon sense.

Yeah, to be fair, this is exactly what the included instructions tell you to do, though seeing an action done is easier way to learn than reading about an action.

If you’re having trouble, they also recommend heating it up with a hair dryer, as the hot air makes the adhesive less sticky.

