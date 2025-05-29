When Customers Are Being Rude To Her, This Woman Gets Even With Patience, Kindness, And A Little Bit Of Revenge

Some people think being rude to service workers is part of their shopping experience.

This woman works in customer service.

She deals with rude customers every day.

Instead of snapping back, she just stays quiet.

Check out the story below to find out how being patient pays off.

Customer service I work in customer service. I have the same line I’ve been trained to say: “Hi, welcome to (Store Name). Are you here to pick up or place an order ?”

This woman is annoyed when customers are disrespectful.

It boils my blood when people just interrupt me mid-sentence. So, I’ll intentionally pretend I didn’t hear them and repeat my line again: “Welcome to (Store Name). Are you here to pick up or place an order ?”

So, she makes sure to deal with them in a professional way.

Or when people pay me, and they throw cash and coins on the counter, I’ll take a bit longer to pick it all up. And when they hold their hand out for change, I’ll look them in the eye and set their change on the counter before saying, “Have a wonderful day!”

Rude customers really need to learn to treat retail workers nicely.

Sometimes, patience is the best weapon when dealing with rude customers.

